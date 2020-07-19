Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
79°
Headlines
10 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 31 total on updated list
Video
Quiet Tuesday ahead of strong to severe thunderstorm chances
Video
Court depositions provide Buffalo police officers’ side in civil case
Video
COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY see slight increase
Chris Jacobs sworn in for NY-27, challenger Nate McMurray says he’ll fight on through November
Video
More Top Stories
Coronavirus
School Reopening Guide
Election Results
Help 4 WNY
Top Stories
Poloncarz says Erie County could be punished for other counties’ non-compliance
Video
Fauci ‘not even thinking about’ resigning from White House coronavirus task force
Video
You now know the Buffalo officers with the most excessive force and citizen complaints in 5 years
Video
In Erie County, 7,940 total have tested positive for COVID-19; 657 have died
Video
Preparations being made at Sahlen Field to host Toronto Blue Jays practice squad
Video
Restaurant worker in Tempo lawsuit speaks-out
Video
Plan to put Amazon warehouse on Grand Island now on hold
Video
Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas recognized with State Heritage Award
Video
Lieutenant Governor working to save Niagara Falls tourism industry following hit because of pandemic
Video
Governor Cuomo is coming down on bars and restaurants who violate the rules
Video
More Top Stories
Erie County
Plan to put Amazon warehouse on Grand Island now on hold
Video
Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas recognized with State Heritage Award
Video
New federal funding will help fight homelessness in Erie County
Springville Volunteer Fire Company receives funding for parking lot, sidewalk replacement
Flags are raised at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park
Video
More Erie County News
Niagara County
Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas recognized with State Heritage Award
Video
Lieutenant Governor working to save Niagara Falls tourism industry following hit because of pandemic
Video
Niagara County 4-H Online Auction
Town of Niagara Police looking for man who stole 8ct diamond bracelet
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Niagara Falls
Video
More Niagara County News
Around New York State
Some Americans Are Getting More Money From Unemployment Than They Were From Their Jobs
Video
Schenectady man sentenced after guilty plea for child pornography
Governor Cuomo is coming down on bars and restaurants who violate the rules
Video
Bill expanding affordable broadband access for New York residents passes, heads to the Senate
10 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 31 total on updated list
Video
More Around New York State News
National
Trump family business profits from reelection bid amid pandemic
U.S. drug companies race to find coronavirus vaccine, Congress concerned about safety and price gouging
Video
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says a GOP congressman “accosted” her on the steps of the Capitol
Trump says “the game is over for me” if he sees a player kneel during the national anthem
Oregon sues feds again over 10th Amendment violations
More National News
World
South Africa sees rise in virus cases; Zimbabwe sets curfew
Ethiopia, Egypt reach ‘major common understanding’ on dam
US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research
WHO warns new Ebola outbreak in Congo faces funding gap
Esper says US considering troop ‘adjustments’ in South Korea
More World News
Trending Stories
10 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 31 total on updated list
Video
Watch News 4 Now
You now know the Buffalo officers with the most excessive force and citizen complaints in 5 years
Video
Poloncarz says Erie County could be punished for other counties’ non-compliance
Video
Quiet Tuesday ahead of strong to severe thunderstorm chances
Video
Spectrum cable customers will see increase in monthly bill
Video
Second stimulus check: McConnell says GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments’
Video
Demand for “Shield Pods” grows during pandemic
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Live
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video