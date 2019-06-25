Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
D.C. Bureau
National
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Four arrested following an incident at Williamsville senior living facility
Top Stories
Niagara Falls gets millions for wastewater treatment plant
“A Quiet Place 2” filming causes buzz in WNY
Amherst wins ruling for vacant convenience store lot
BPD “making progress” on weekend killing of local teenager
4 Warn Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
East Side Festival
Fill the Backpack
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Summer-like weather, few thunderstorms this week
Where to watch fireworks in WNY
Buffalo Police: Man jumped from building on Main Street
Former doctor relinquishes medical license after admitting to criminal sex act with patient
Sabres acquire Vesey in trade with Rangers
More Top Stories
Top Stories
35-year-old letter finally on its way to rightful owner
One dead after shooting on Greenwood Place
Erie County Fair offering advanced savings through August 6th
7/1 Wake Up Morning Rush
Four arrested following an incident at Williamsville senior living facility
VIDEO: Music is Art
Niagara Falls gets millions for wastewater treatment plant
“A Quiet Place 2” filming causes buzz in WNY
Buffalo police investigating Monday night shooting
VIDEO: Bike ride brings awareness to workforce inclusion
More Top Stories
<a href="https://wivbevananstey.survey.fm/what-is-buffalo-s-best-steakhouse">View Survey</a>
The Highest Honor
Staggering honors continue for David Bellavia
David Bellavia’s grandfather, mentioned by president, beams with pride
Local veterans proud of Bellavia’s Medal of Honor
More of the Highest Honor
U.S. Headlines
‘John Doe DNA’ from 1992 matched to California rape suspect
Mom who tried to kill baby held in his death 11 years later
Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US
Oregon governor ready to take lead on divisive climate plan
Rwandan in US who lied about role in genocide gets 8 years
More U.S. Headlines News
Political
Top advisers leave Hickenlooper’s struggling 2020 campaign
Trump, California governor spar over immigrant health care
The Latest: Tanks arrive in DC ahead of July 4 celebration
Mexico conference highlights Ducey’s border balancing act
Group say conditions dire for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico
More Political News
Health
1 child dies, 3 sickened by E. coli linked to San Diego fair
Thousands of insulin pumps being recalled due to hacking risk
US judge blocks Indiana 2nd trimester abortion procedure ban
Kaleida Health working on bargaining agreement that covers over 7,000 employees
US government seeks part of Oklahoma’s $270M opioid deal
More Health News
World
South Korea’s Moon calls Trump-Kim summit end of hostility
Hong Kong protests may give Taiwan’s leader a boost vs China
AP Analysis: Trump smiles with North Korea, threatens Iran
3 miners die after tremor at Polish mine, 6 others injured
Iran’s breach of uranium limits complicates nuclear deal
More World News
Don't Miss
Battle For Bentley
Staggering honors continue for David Bellavia
Bellavia’s grandfather, a WWII vet, beams with pride as he’s honored with Medal of Honor
Over more than three decades, WNY woman has made a difference in thousands of children’s lives
Kwik-Fill owner accuses Amherst of trying to ‘steal’ property
Three Buffalo families’ lives changed differently by same burst of gunfire
Wine woes: Sabres fan files lawsuit over wine pours at KeyBank Center