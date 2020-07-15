10 Bulls to watch in 2020: DE Taylor Riggins

You know when you have a top 10 players to watch list for UB football you have to include one of the top defensive ends in the country, Taylor Riggins.

Riggins was named to the all-MAC first-team, he was Ranked second in the MAC in sacks with 8.5 while finishing with 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in his junior year



Head coach Lance Leipold knows the significance of how important it is to have a guy like Riggins on the D-line.



It means a lot he’s extremely consistent you know 2 years ago he kept showing up even when Chuck Harris was injured, he would turn on film on Sundays. He took it to the next level. Now he and Malcolm Koonce are going to have to be a little more marked this year and deal with a double team and chipping but he’s becoming a great leader in our program especially how he goes about it on a daily basis. He is definitely going to be impactful for our program.”

Riggins and Koonce combined for 17.5 sacks in 2019 and are expected to lead the Bulls defense in 2020.