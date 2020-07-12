10 Bulls to watch in 2020: OL Kayode Awosika

One of the most important positions in football is the offensive line and when comes to UB they are set at the right tackle position in 2020. That’s because Kayode Awosika is returning for his senior season.

Kayode started 11 games at right tackle, was named to the all-MAC second team, he was part of a unit that was named honorable mention for the Joe Moore Award as one of the top 15 offensive line units in the nation and he also helped block for an offense that rushed for a school-record 3,256 yards while allowing a program-low eight sacks.

“It’s something we will forever remember but at the same time we always want to get back to that MAC championship, it’s at the forefront of our mind,” said Awosika.

Kayode seems to evolve at a rapid pace. During his sophomore season, he started all 14 games at right tackle and helped pave the way for a ground attack that surpassed 2,600 yards. On the ground they also scored 36 touchdowns, both were school records at the time. Their offensive line in 2018 only allowed 15 sacks.

“I credit that to our strength and position coaches they drive us as a team we have a unity of trying to get that MAC championship so there are no days off in the weight room or anything.

Kayode is on a legitamte path to earn a roster spot in the NFL in the near future.