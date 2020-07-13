10 Bulls to watch in 2020: WR Antonio Nunn

Once UB hits the field in 2020 you know you can expect Antonio Nunn to make some big plays with his hands.



The senior wide receiver is coming off a junior year where he started all 12 games and led the bulls in receiving with 49 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns, he was also named to the all-MAC third team.

Head coach Lance Leipold understands the importance of having a guy like Antonio on the roster.



The UB head coach said ” It’s extremely important you know I thought Antonio had a great season he showed he was hanging in the wings early in his career, we have to be more balanced offensively everyone knows that this year not just Antonio. He’s going to be the big-play wideout threat and we know he’s excited for the challenge.”

A challenge he will defintely accept.



The speedy all mac wideout is not a stranger to challenges or consistency Antonio had at least two receptions in each of the 12 games he played in last season. Something he will be able to build on easily in 2020.