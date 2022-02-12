US snowboard coach, Buffalo-born rider being investigated for misconduct

Japan’s Yoshiki Takahara (23), United States’ Hagen Kearney (7) and United States’ Nick Baumgartner (10) run the course during the men’s cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney, who was born in Buffalo, used racist language to provoke a teammate. Both are in China at the Beijing Games this week.

Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof wrote in an Instagram post that Foley had taken naked photos of female athletes and made inappropriate comments. She also wrote that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word. Foley denied the allegations to The Associated Press. A message sent to the company representing Kearney was not immediately returned.