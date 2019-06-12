Advertise With Us

There has never been a more crucial time than right now to develop a plan to reach your customers and create new ones. The marketing experts at WIVB and CW23 are here to help!

Get in front of today’s consumer – Digital – TV – Internet – Email – Mobile – Text – Apps

Contact Sales

Larry Sarzyniak, Digital Sales Director – (716) 879-4877

Dan Jackson, Local Sales Manager – (716) 879-4856

Reaching the right audience

We deliver an attractive and attentive audience to your market, reaching not only Buffalo but the entire WNY region and a growing global base each month. Your advertising on our digital properties puts you in front of consumers searching and finding the information they need on the products and services you provide.

On average adults spent over 168 minutes a day online, second only to television.

The heaviest users of the internet represent the most attractive cross-section of buying demography.

The second highest percentage of adults learned about new products from the internet… second to television.

Half of adults in all markets have been to broadcast property websites.

Meet Your Financial Goals

Advertising online is cost effective and it rivals traditional mediums by allowing you to target your message statewide or to a specific market. Our experienced online marketing team can help meet your goals and budget with a tailored marketing plan that includes call to action creative and comprehensive reporting.

Contesting

Attract new people to your product with Run of Site (ROS) site sponsorship, item give away, and email contest alerts.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Want to be an exclusive sponsor for our most traffic driven sections such as News, Sports, Weather, Business or Politics? We can customize and reach your targeted audience.

For a free consultation, please contact the Business Help Center at 716-879-4837.