2020 NFL Draft: Around the AFC East 2nd & 3rd-round picks

South safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir Rhyne (23) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On day one of the NFL draft, while the Bills didn’t have a first-round pick, neither did the Patriots as they traded out of the first-round in a deal with the Chargers.

Meanwhile the Dolphins made three picks including drafting the guy they hope is their franchise quarterback and the Jets added better protection for Sam Darnold. Now we turn our attention to day two. Here’s what the rest of the division did in the second and third rounds:

Patriots – With their first pick of the draft, New England selected safety Kyle Dugger out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne with the 37th overall pick. It’s been 20 years since Lenoir-Rhyne had a player taken in the NFL draft. The 49ers selected defensive end, John Milem in the fifth-round back in 2000.

Dugger showed off his athleticism and toughness at the senior bowl that really caught the attention of NFL teams. He also brings versatility able to play linebacker and contribute on special teams as a punt returner.

Dolphins – With their first pick on day two, Miami picked Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt with the 39th overall pick. This is the second offensive linemen the Dolphins have taken so far after selecting offensive tackle Austin Jackson in the first-round, trying to bolster the revamped O-Line and give their new, young quarterback better protection.

Hunt is expected to compete for significant playing time and adds versatility for Miami up front. He played left guard his first two seasons then moved to left tackle in 2018 and then finally played his last two seasons in college at right tackle

Jets – Seattle traded to get the Jets’ first pick in the second round. The Seahawks got pick 48 in exchange the Jets get the 59th overall pick and 101st (3rd round.)