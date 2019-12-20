A lost season for Dolphins backup QB Josh Rosen? He says no

DAVIE, Fla. (AP)Josh Rosen says he’s encouraged by his development while relegated to a backup quarterback role this year, and he has no complaint about remaining on the sideline even though the Miami Dolphins are 3-11.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his 10th consecutive start Sunday for Miami against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Brian Flores has repeatedly said he’s not changing quarterbacks because Fitzpatrick, 37, gives Miami the best chance to win in this season of rebuilding.

Rosen, 22, isn’t lobbying to start.

”Fitz hasn’t done anything to lose the starting position thus far, so I don’t see why anything would change,” Rosen said Friday. ”I obviously would love to play if Coach called me up, but that’s not my decision, and I think Fitz has been doing a hell of a job considering all of the circumstances.”

Rosen was considered a potential franchise quarterback when the Dolphins acquired him in April from the Arizona Cardinals, who made him a first-round pick in 2018 and then drafted Kyler Murray a year ago.

Rosen began this season as Miami’s backup QB, replaced Fitzpatrick as the starter in Games 3 through 5, and was then demoted back to the No. 2 job. He doesn’t consider 2019 a lost season.

”I’m very encouraged just in general, day-to-day, with how I’ve developed, getting to watch Fitz do his thing,” Rosen said. ”I’m still only 22 years old. It’s not really like the window opens and closes. Opportunities will come, and I’ll try to seize them when they do.”

Earlier this week, Flores praised Rosen’s progress and said he’ll get another chance to play for Miami, even if it’s not this year.

”Josh has done a lot of good things in practice,” Flores said. ”He’s throwing the ball well, he’s making good decisions, he’s throwing with more accuracy.”

The Dolphins are expected to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 draft. Even so, Rosen said he’d like to be back with Miami next year.

”Absolutely,” he said. ”I like it here a lot.”

