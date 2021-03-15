AP source: Patriots trade tackle Marcus Cannon to Texans

BOSTON (AP)The New England Patriots are trading tackle Marcus Cannon, a mainstay on the right side of their offensive line, to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The Patriots will send Cannon to Houston in exchange for the swap of fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in next month’s NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

It will be a homecoming for Cannon, who was born in Odessa, Texas and played at Texas Christian.

Cannon is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma during his final season at TCU in 2011. It factored into him opting out last season because of COVID-19 concerns. He signed a five-year, $32 million contract extension in 2016 and is scheduled to make a base salary of $4.7 million this season.

The trade comes just a week after the Patriots agreed to sign free agent tackle Trent Brown to a one-year, $11 million deal.

Brown is coming back to New England where he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in his only season there in 2018. He can play left and right tackle and provides another option on the left side should Isaiah Wynn not be able to stay healthy. Brown could step in and start on the right side if they want him to fill Cannon’s role.

