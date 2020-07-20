Battle to replace Brady at QB in spotlight as Pats open camp

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-5)

CAMP SITE: Foxborough, Massachussetts

LAST YEAR: Following 8-0 start, Patriots lost three of final five games to end regular season, followed by home wild-card playoff loss to Tennessee. It was first time in four seasons Patriots didn’t reach Super Bowl after at least making it to AFC championship in each of previous eight years. Injuries on offensive line contributed, as did lack of playmakers for Tom Brady to utilize following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. It led to several offseason departures, including Brady ending his 20-year run in New England and departing in free agency for Tampa Bay.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Cam Newton, WR Marqise Lee, K Justin Rohrwasser, S Kyle Dugger, LB John Uche, LB Anfernee Jennings, LB Cassh Maluia.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Tom Brady, LB Kyle Van Noy, LB Jamie Collins, LB Elandon Roberts, S Duron Harmon, DT Danny Shelton, K Stephen Gostkowski, offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Lack of minicamps and OTAs because of COVID-19 deprived second-year QB Jarrett Stidham of valuable time working with complete receiver group in his hopes of replacing Brady. He did have informal workouts with several teammates, but it may not be enough to beat out Newton for starting job if 2015 MVP is healthy coming off foot injury.

CAMP NEEDS: Along with figuring out starter at quarterback, Patriots also need to see jump from their young receivers, who collectively struggled to get comfortable in offense last year. Solidifying offensive line will also be important. Andrews missed last season with blood clots and left tackle Isaiah Wynn has had his first two seasons disrupted by injuries.

EXPECTATIONS: Patriots prospects for this season got potential jolt with addition of Newton. If he wins starting role, his dual running and throwing abilities gives offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels plenty of options. But New England’s ultimate success may rest on its defense’s ability to remain one of AFC’s best units despite having to replace several key contributors.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL