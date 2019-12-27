Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Hundreds of accused clergy left off church’s sex abuse lists
Top Stories
Doctors predict rough season for RSV virus
ICE asking courts to deport DACA recipients
Radio broadcaster Don Imus dies at 79, family says
Spotify to suspend political ads in early 2020
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Wreaths Across America
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
Coats 4 Kids
4-Mented in WNY
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Brady could be playing final regular-season game as Patriot
AFC East
Posted:
Dec 27, 2019 / 04:22 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2019 / 04:22 PM EST
Trending Stories
10-year-old passenger dies of cardiac arrest at Los Angeles airport
Infant dies after dad slams head against wall, police say
30 ejected, 3 arrested at Walden Galleria Thursday night
West Seneca police officer accused of having sexual encounter with woman while on duty
Former Boy Scout president accused of molesting boys he knew outside of Scouts
Watch News 4 Now
4 Warn Weather
Sunny start to the weekend, though rain returns in time for kickoff Sunday
Don't Miss
Buffalo man sues police officers after being hit by cruiser on New Year’s Day 2017
North Tonawanda single mother adopts 5th child adding to a brood of 8
Tenants’ rights get a boost with reform of state law
Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Gowanda man will sue cops over ‘illegal search and seizure’
End of life dreams studied at Hospice Buffalo
News 4 sits down with Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’