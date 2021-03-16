Brissett agrees to 1-year deal to be Dolphins backup QB

MIAMI (AP)Quarterback Jacoby Brissett agreed Tuesday to a $7.5 million, one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he’ll replace Ryan Fitzpatrickas the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Fitzpatrick, hoping to win a starting job at age 38, agreed this week to sign with the Washington Football Team after two seasons in Miami.

Brissett, a five-year veteran and native of West Palm Beach, Florida, was the backup for the Indianapolis Colts last year. He went 7-8 as a starter with them in 2019, and was 4-11 as their starter in 2017.

Miami also agreed to terms with running back Malcolm Brown, a six-year veteran who rushed for a career-high 419 yards as a reserve with the Los Angeles Rams last year. He’ll likely also contribute on special teams.

The Dolphins may pursue a starting running back in the draft.

Brissett was a rookie backup for the New England Patriots in 2016 when their defensive coaching assistants included Brian Flores, now Miami’s head coach. Brissett has a career passer rating of 84.1, compared with Fitzpatrick’s 82.3.

Flores said last weekhe’s excited about grooming Tagovailoa this offseason to make a big leap in Year 2 as an NFL quarterback. But the Dolphins are widely expected to pursue Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans’ disgruntled two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, if he becomes available on the trade market.

