Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co.

Dolphins’ Reshad Jones, Daniel Kilgore out for Buffalo game

AFC East
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIE, Fla. (AP)Safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore have been ruled out of the Miami Dolphins’ game Sunday at Buffalo.

Jones missed practice this week with a chest injury and has played in only three games this season. Kilgore hurt his knee in the final seconds of Sunday’s loss to Washington and also missed practice all week.

Defensive end Avery Moss (ankle) was also ruled out. Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are questionable.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss