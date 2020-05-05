Former Bills RB Frank Gore signs with Jets

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker James Burgess (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Bills running back Frank Gore won’t return to Buffalo but is staying in the division as he is signing a one-year deal with the Jets.

Standout veteran RB Frank Gore is signing a 1-year deal with the Jets, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Gore will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

This is Gore’s third stop in the AFC East after spending last season with the Bills and in 2018 with the Dolphins where he played for now Jets head coach Adam Gase. Gase was head coach in Miami during Gore’s one season with the Dolphins. Gore also played for Gase when he was an offensive assistant in San Francisco.

Gore passed a major milestone during his time with the Bills as he passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. He enters his 16th season in the NFL with 15,347 career rushing yards after adding 599 last season. Gore now only trails Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

His 599 rushing yards and 3.6 yards per carry last year were career lows as Devin Singletary carried majority of the workload but Gore was a big part of Singletary’s development during his rookie year.

This will be Gore’s fifth team after spending the first ten years of his career with the 49ers, then three seasons with the Colts then one season each with the Dolphins and Bills.