Franchise QB? Rosen will remain Dolphins’ starter

DAVIE, Fla. (AP)Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says this year’s quarterback competition has been decided, and Josh Rosen is the winner.

After supplanting veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 3, Rosen will start for the third game in a row Sunday against Washington, and the job will remain his going forward, Flores said Wednesday.

Rosen ranks 34th in the 32-team NFL in passer rating, completion percentage and touchdown passes. The Dolphins are 0-4, and Rosen has a 3-12 career record as a starter.

But the Dolphins want him to play so they can determine whether he might become their franchise quarterback. He was the No. 10 overall draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and started 13 games for them as a rookie.

