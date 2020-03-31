Isaiah McKenzie says Bills have a good shot at Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie (19) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

On a conference call with the media on Tuesday fresh off signing a new 1-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, WR Isaiah Mckenzie made it clear he was excited for the opportunity to come back to Buffalo and feels this could be the year Buffalo wins their first super bowl.

“What we did last year, we have to build off that. This year we’ve got some great guys coming in. I feel like we’ll have a chance to win the whole thing if you ask me. We can’t be complacent, and when it’s time to roll, it’s time to roll. I hope everyone is doing their job in the offseason so when the season comes and we get this train rolling.” said McKenzie.

Isaiah also mentioned the advantage he feels the Bills will have in the AFC East this year with the departure of Patriots QB Tom Brady.

“With him leaving, our team is stacked and the last few years we’ve given him a run for his money and now that he’s gone, it’ll be the bills time to take over.”

Players that express the desire to want to play in Buffalo seem to go over well with fans, in any sport that is, Mckenzie falls into that category. Not only did McKenzie want to be a Bill but he’s excited to do so alongside newly acquired WR Stefon Diggs, who Isaiah mentioned was a player he didn’t expect Buffalo to trade for.

“I had no idea they were going to sign Stefon Diggs, but at the time, I just wanted to be in Buffalo, I told my agent no matter what, I want to go back to Buffalo and he said we can make that happen as long as they gave me an opportunity.”

That opportunity will come in a crowded WR core this year with John Brown and Cole Beasley both returning, but McKenzie should get some time to prove his value in 2020.

