Jets’ Adams has sprained ankle, uncertain to play Sunday

NEW YORK (AP)The Jets might have to try to bounce back from an embarrassing loss without Jamal Adams.

New York’s star safety has a sprained left ankle that could sideline him for at least the team’s game Sunday against Miami.

”I think it’s a legit week-to-week (injury),” coach Adam Gase said Monday.

Adams was still expected to have an MRI exam to further evaluate the injury which happened early in the Jets’ 22-6 loss at Cincinnati to the previously winless Bengals.

After the game, Adams fought back tears while discussing the loss and the injury, which had him in a walking boot.

”A lot of mixed emotions right now,” Adams said Sunday. ”I’m more upset at the fact that I feel like I let the team down.”

Adams entered the game in the best stretch of his young career, routinely making impact plays for the defense. He had 5+ sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery for a touchdown in his previous three games, but had just one assisted tackle against the Bengals because of the injured ankle.

Gase would not confirm whether it is a high ankle sprain. It appears unlikely Adams will practice when the team takes the field Wednesday.

”I’m going to lean on him a lot as far as how he feels,” the coach said. ”We want to make sure he’s good to go before we put him back out there. I just want to make sure he’s in the right place physically so he can go play his style of ball, which is basically, he’s the heartbeat of our defense.

”We need him to be able to go full throttle and he needs to feel right to get back out there.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold is OK after tweaking a knee in the game and he called it ”really a non-issue.” He’s also dealing with sore ribs, but says he’s fine and should be able to practice Wednesday.

Darnold’s second season has been filled with ailments, including a bout with mononucleosis that sidelined him for three games. He also had a toenail removed that required him to wear a specially padded shoe, and he has dealt with a sprained left thumb the past few weeks.

”It was just kind of bad luck at the beginning of the year,” Darnold said. ”Other than that, I’ve been feeling really good.”

The Jets have several other injured key players, including cornerback Brian Poole, who’s in the concussion protocol after being cleared for a head injury during the game.

Poole is the team’s starting nickel cornerback and has been a key contributor to the secondary with so many injuries at the other two cornerback spots. He had his first NFL touchdown last week against Oakland when he returned an interception for a score.

”He’s a pro’s pro,” Gase said. ”Every time I see him play the game, he makes some kind of play that you just realize you’re glad he’s here.”

Fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet has a strained calf, and safety Matthias Farley has a rib injury.

Gase said nose tackle Steve McLendon is ”banged up all over the place,” leaving his status for the game against the Dolphins uncertain.

