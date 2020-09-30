Jets’ Perriman out vs. Broncos; Crowder, Becton questionable

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman will be sidelined a second straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

The speedy receiver was ruled out, as expected, on Wednesday for the Jets’ home game Thursday night against Denver. Perriman was injured during New York’s loss to San Francisco on Sept. 20.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was listed as questionable but could return after being sidelined two games with a hamstring injury. He was limited at practice, but he said Tuesday he was confident he could play a full game without fear of reinjuring his leg.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton was also questionable after injuring a shoulder during New York’s loss at Indianapolis last Sunday. Coach Adam Gase said Monday the MRI came back better than expected, so there’s optimism the rookie will play against the Broncos.

Rookie safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) and defensive end/linebacker Jordan Willis (ankle) are doubtful.

Joining Crowder and Becton on the list of questionables are wide receiver Chris Hogan (ribs/knee), linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (knee).

Right tackle George Fant and cornerback Quincy Wilson both cleared the concussion protocol and fully practiced Wednesday. They both missed the game at Indianapolis but appear on track to play against Denver.

