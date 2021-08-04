Jets sign QB Josh Johnson to give them experienced backup

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson.

Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson.

The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets’ quarterbacks room, which had Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan – none of whom has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game. Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets had been talking to Johnson throughout the offseason, but insisted his presence won’t do anything to deter the development of White or Morgan.

”He’s a tremendous pro,” said Saleh, who was with Johnson last year in the QB’s third stint with the 49ers. ”He knows our system and as far as understanding the whys of our system, the hows of our system and how to be a pro, just to bring that into the room as a presence.”

Johnson, who was on the field for practice Wednesday, has played in 33 games with eight starts. He has 1,632 yards passing with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions while serving mostly as a backup throughout his career.

The Jets are Johnson’s 14th NFL team, and this is his second stint with New York after he spent the end of camp with the franchise in 2015.

Johnson has also been with Tampa Bay, which drafted him in the fifth round out of San Diego in 2009, San Francisco (three times), Cleveland, Cincinnati (twice), Indianapolis, Buffalo, Baltimore, the Giants, Houston, Oakland, Washington and Detroit. He also had stints in the XFL and the Alliance of American Football.

”It’s definitely good to see him out here,” said running back Tevin Coleman, who was with Johnson last season in San Francisco. ”I think he’ll help just knowing the playbook a little bit and helping those guys learn more and what to see out there.”

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL