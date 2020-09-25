Jets WRs Crowder, Perriman and RT Fant out vs. Colts

NEW YORK (AP)New York Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman were ruled out for the team’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday because of injuries.

And add another injured receiver to the list: Braxton Berrios injured a hamstring at practice Friday and was listed as questionable to play. He had a 30-yard touchdown catch last Sunday.

That leaves just Chris Hogan and Josh Malone as healthy wide receivers on the active roster – and Hogan practiced fully Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday with an injured rib. Undrafted rookie Lawrence Cager is likely to be elevated from the practice squad, and New York also has D.J. Montgomery and Jaleel Scott there as options.

It will be the second straight game Crowder will miss with a hamstring injury, while Perriman was a long shot to be active after injuring his left ankle last Sunday against San Francisco. Coach Adam Gase said neither receiver is expected to be a candidate for injured reserve.

Starting right tackle George Fant won’t play against the Colts after suffering a concussion during practice Wednesday. Second-year offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, a third-round draft pick last year, will start in Fant’s place.

Rookie safety Ashtyn Davis was also ruled out with a groin injury. So was cornerback Quincy Wilson, who continues to go through the concussion protocol but is improving.

Center Connor McGovern is questionable to play with a hamstring injury. He was limited Friday after not practicing the previous two days.

Part of his game is his movement, his ability to move around, so we’ll see how he feels,” Gase said. ”Even if he’s able to kind of be available in a backup role, that’s helpful for us, as well, in an emergency situation.”

Gase said cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) was limited at practice for the third straight day and is questionable to play.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and running back Kalen Ballage (rib) were full participants after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

