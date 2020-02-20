Karl Dorrell promoted to assistant head coach by Dolphins

MIAMI (AP)Karl Dorrell has been promoted to assistant head coach by the Miami Dolphins, who also announced the hiring of three assistants Thursday.

The Dolphins hired Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach, Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach and Lemuel Jeanpierre as assistant offensive line coach for head coach Brian Flores.

Dorrell, who is also the Dolphins’ wide receivers coach, is entering the second season of his second stint with the team.

