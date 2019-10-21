Mosley active for Jets; Gordon and Burkhead out for Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is active against the New England Patriots and will play for the first time since injuring his groin in the season opener.

Mosley returned to practice this week and was limited Friday and Saturday, but declared earlier in the week he was definitely going to play unless he was hurt again in practice.

The Jets will be without a few starters Monday night with left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), left guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee), defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck) and tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) all inactive. Running back/kick returner Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle) and linebacker Albert McClellan (concussion) will also sit out.

Tom Brady and the Patriots won’t have some of their key players on offense with wide receiver Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) and running back Rex Burkhead (foot) ruled out over the weekend.

Defensive end Michael Bennett was suspended for the game by the team for what he said in a statement to ESPN was a ”philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

Also inactive for New England are tight ends Ryan Izzo (concussion) and Matt LaCosse (knee), safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest), and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) are active and will play after being listed as questionable.

