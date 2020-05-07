1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo warns of severe illness in some children who contract COVID-19 Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Patriots sign 4 members of their 2020 draft class

AFC East
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)The New England Patriots have signed four members of their 2020 draft class.

New England announced Thursday that linebackers Josh Uche and Cassh Maluia, kicker Justin Rohrwasser and offensive lineman Justin Herron have all agreed to terms on rookie contracts.

The Patriots entered last month’s draft with 12 picks and after making several trades over three days, wound up selecting 10 players.

Six draft picks remain unsigned including their top pick, safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss