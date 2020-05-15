1  of  3
Patriots sign former Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene

The Patriots have signed tight end Dalton Keene, leaving only one member of their 2020 draft class unsigned.

Keene, a third-round pick out of Virginia Tech, appeared in 39 games during three seasons with the Hokies, totaling 59 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns. He represents the Patriots’ latest move to replace Rob Gronkowski, who retired following the 2018 season but will return next season to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Lenoir-Rhyne safety and second-round pick Kyle Dugger is New England’s only unsigned pick from last month’s draft.

