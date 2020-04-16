Patriots sign restricted free agent OL Eluemunor

1  of  2
BOSTON (AP)The New England Patriots have signed restricted free agent offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

The move keeps some depth in the middle of the line following the free agency departure of Ted Karras.

New England announced the deal on Thursday.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by Baltimore, Eluemunor spent two seasons with the Ravens before being traded to New England last August.

He appeared in 10 games for the Patriots in 2019, playing mostly on special teams.

