Patriots sign veteran offensive linemen Ferentz, Redmond

BOSTON (AP)The Patriots have signed veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond, adding depth up front heading in advance of their offseason program.

Ferentz returns to New England, where he’s appeared in 24 games over the past four seasons. That included a pair of starts in 2020. The 31-year-old also previously spent two seasons in Denver and one in Houston.

Redmond, 26, was signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The 26-year-old has played mostly at right guard and has appeared in 32 games for the Bengals since then, including 24 starts.

New England opens the voluntary portion of its offseason program on May 24.

