Patriots WR Harry inactive for showdown vs Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP)New England rookie receiver N’Keal Harry has been placed on the inactive list for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Drafted 32nd overall, Harry was put on injured reserve during the preseason with an ankle injury and placed on the 53-man roster on Saturday.

The former Arizona State star is still waiting to make his NFL debut.

Also inactive for the Patriots: tight end Matt LaCosse, receiver and kick returner Gunner Olszewski, cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham and quarterback Cody Kessler.

Coming off a bye week, the Ravens welcomed back receiver Marquise Brown, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Inactive for Baltimore: quarterback Trace McSorley, receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerback Maurice Canady, guard Ben Powers, defensive end Ofomba Kamalu, and defensive tackles Daylon Mack and Zach Sieler.

