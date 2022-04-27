BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ford F-150 is going electric.

On Tuesday, the company showed its new F-150 Lightning at a ceremony in Michigan.

“We plan to challenge Tesla and all comers to become the top EV maker in the world,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said. “That’s something that no one would have believed just two years ago from us.”

Electric vehicles, as well as hybrids, have been gaining popularity in the U.S. as many manufacturers shift their focus toward non-gasoline-powered options.