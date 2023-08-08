Introduced in 2019, the Ford GT Mk II is limited-edition, hardcore version of Ford’s modern supercar, and now the first example built is headed to auction with RM Sotheby’s. It will be one of the lots at the firm’s Monterey Car Week auction, scheduled for Aug. 17-19.

The Mk II is a track-only version of the modern Ford GT supercar. But while a racing version of the GT took a fairytale class win at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans, on the 50th anniversary of Ford’s legendary defeat of Ferrari, the Mk II was not built for racing. While it does have some race-bred features, it doesn’t conform to the specific rules of any series.

Starting under the hood, the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 makes 700 hp—up from 647 hp in the standard GT—while the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission was retuned for track work. Power still goes to the rear wheels only, but the GT Mk II gets Michelin Pilot Sport slicks in place of the standard car’s Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

2020 Ford GT Mk II (photo via RM Sotheby’s)

Working with Multimatic, the Canadian company that designed the GT race car and built all GTs, Ford upgraded the aerodynamic package. The Mk II has a dual-element rear wing and a reworked front end with dive planes and additional louvers to balance out the rear downforce. Ford said the changes increased overall downforce by 400% over the standard GT.

Ford and Multimatic also scrapped the standard car’s adjustable ride height and drive modes in favor of a simpler suspension setup with adjustable dampers that saved a claimed 200 pounds. The Mk II also got additional cooling elements—including auxiliary coolers for the engine and gearbox fed by a neat-looking roof-mounted air intake.

The interior is even more basic than the standard GT cockpit. A pair of Sparco bucket seats with 6-point harnesses, an FIA-approved roll cage, and a fire-suppression system ensure this car is ready for the track. A lack of creature comforts (you don’t even get a radio) ensures there will be no distractions.

2020 Ford GT Mk II (photo via RM Sotheby’s)

Just 45 cars were built, and the one up for auction is a 2020 model and the first delivered to a customer. Ford let customers design their own liveries, and the buyer of this car went with blue with silver racing stripes. The car has covered less than 466 track miles since delivery, according to RM Sotheby’s, and will be sold with a number of spare parts. It’s also due to get a new exhaust system before the auction.

RM Sotheby’s expects this GT Mk II to sell for between $1 million and $1.2 million, which is close to the original purchase price. Despite their rarity and newness, multiple GT Mk IIs have come up for auction recently, with one car netting $1.8 million in 2021.

