Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing has given the Ram 1500 TRX a medieval makeover.

The Apocalypse Super Truck is a restyled TRX based on the company’s Juggernaut 6×6, but this time with only one rear axle. It keeps that truck’s angular bodywork, though, including open wheelwells that allow extra tire travel for jumps, according to Apocalypse. The Super Truck also sports a vertical-bar grille that looks like it was made in a blacksmith’s forge.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Super Truck Ram 1500 TRX

As with the Juggernaut 6×6, Apocalypse also tuned the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 to produce 850 hp, up from the stock 702 hp, with full-time four-wheel drive. The extra power is achieved through bigger fuel injectors and a larger supercharger pulley. Towing capacity is down from the Juggernaut’s claimed 20,000 pounds to 15,000 pounds. It has the same Tesla Cybertruck-like angled bed cap for enclosed storage as the Juggernaut.

The Super Truck features 22-inch wheels mounted to 40-inch tires like the Juggernaut, but this time there are only four of each. The truck stands 83 inches tall, and is 98 inches wide and 240 inches long, per the spec sheet. So while it’s 32 inches shorter than the six-wheeled Juggernaut, it still won’t fit in your garage.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Super Truck Ram 1500 TRX

Most of the Ram 1500’s creature comforts carry over, including a 12.0-inch touchscreen, a Harman Kardon audio system, and leather upholstery. Power side steps make climbing in and out of this high-riding rig a little easier, while parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, and a rear camera mirror should make parking-lot maneuvers a little less nerve wracking.

Pricing starts at $159,999 including the donor truck, less than the $297,999 starting price of the Juggernaut 6×6 but still a lot more than a stock 2023 Ram 1500 TRX. Apocalypse also sells the Warlord, a six-wheeled TRX that retains the stock bodywork, with a starting price of around $250,000. The company will also turn a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco into a 6×6.

