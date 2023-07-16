Ford has trademarked the name “F-150 Flash,” hinting that yet another version of the bestselling pickup truck might be on the way.

A trademark application first spotted by CarBuzz was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 16. It was filed under International Class 12, which covers “automobiles, pickup trucks, electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, and their structural parts.”

Ford Strategic Global Motorsports Program

The inclusion of F-150 in the name confirms a variant of the pickup truck, while Flash connotes something related to the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Mention a “flash of lightning” and people instantly know what you’re talking about.

As CarBuzz notes, Ford teased a faster Lightning earlier this year during the announcement of its Formula 1 partnership with Red Bull Racing. Ford will be Red Bull’s technology partner beginning in 2026, when new rules take effect, but the partnership will also extend to road vehicles—including the Lightning.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo with F-150 Lightning performance concept

Ford first teased the Lightning performance concept in a graphic showing EV performance concept vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E 1400, the electric Supervan that raced at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and a 1978 F100 electric restomod. Also shown was a Lightning-shaped outline marked “coming soon.”

Ford didn’t initially attach the Lightning name to this yet-to-be-revealed concept, but a week after that tease CEO Jim Farley tweeted a photo of himself and then-Red Bull reserve driver (now AlphaTauri race driver) Daniel Ricciardo pulling back the cover on a high performance Lightning concept. Ford hasn’t said when the concept will be revealed, but now we at least have one possibility of what it will be called.

