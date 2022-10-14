The next electric GMC pickup truck has a reveal date.

On Friday, GMC teased the Denali edition of its upcoming Sierra EV with a video, and confirmed its debut date of Oct. 20.

The production truck appears to be nearly identical to that of the renders teased in 2021 with large C-shaped LED daytime running lights and inset LED charging indicators. A split headlight design mounted mid-bumper can be seen. Unlike most electric pickup trucks, the Sierra EV Denali eschews a full-width LED light bar in favor of a GMC logo and LED grille outline—despite its lack of a traditional grille, for aerodynamic reasons.

LED taillights (that somewhat resemble the lightning elements from the 2022 GMC Hummer EV), a large panoramic roof, and quilted leather cooled front seats are also teased in the video.

GM said it intends to build 1 million EVs in North America annually by 2025, including some 600,000 electric pickup trucks. The automaker’s spending $4 billion to convert its Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan to build the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV.

These pickup trucks, along with the GMC Hummer EV, are all based upon GM’s Ultium EV platform. The scalable platform is currently said to be capable of up to 400 miles of range in the Silverado EV with a 200-kwh battery pack. An 800-volt electrical architecture enables fast-charging of 100 miles in just 10 minutes on a 350-kw charger.

The Silverado EV features rear-wheel steering to help shrink the big truck’s turning radius, and it’s expected the GMC Sierra EV Denali will feature the system as well.

