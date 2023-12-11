Ram has recalled more than 142,000 new Ram 1500 light-duty pickup trucks and 2500, 3500, and 4500/5500 heavy-duty trucks for turn indicators that can inadvertently activate the high-beam headlights, or high-beam headlights that can activate the turn indicator, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. Also, the turn signal may not automatically turn off as designed when the steering wheel turns.

Ram suspects there’s a short-circuit in the steering column control module or that the circuit board may not have been manufactured to specifications.

If the turn signal is used and it turns on the brights, it could confuse or momentarily blind oncoming traffic. If the brights are on and it inadvertently turns on the indicator, it could confuse the driver and any onlookers observing this oddity. If the turn signal is activated, and it remains on after the driver has completed the turn, it could confuse other drivers, the NHTSA reports.

A stop sale order was issued to dealers for the following vehicles included in the recall:

2023 Ram 1500 Classic

2023 Ram 3500 Classic and 3500 Cab Chassis

2023-2024 Ram 2500 and 3500

2023-2024 Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis

Owners will be notified by mail by Jan. 17 to take their trucks into a dealer for inspection. If necessary, dealers will replace the steering column control module at no cost to owners. Owners who have paid to have the module fixed will be eligible for reimbursement with a receipt.

For more info, contact Ram customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or visit Ram’s recall website.

