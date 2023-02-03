Red Bull Racing held its 2023 Formula 1 season launch event in New York City on Friday, where it not only announced a new partnership with Ford but also revealed its RB19 race car developed for the new season.

After 2022 saw new design rules introduced, most of the 2023 cars are expected to be evolutions of the previous season’s designs. That’s very much the case for the RB19 which appears to be identical to its RB18 predecessor, though Team Principal Christian Horner said at Friday’s launch that there have been subtle aerodynamic updates.

The livery also appears to be the same as last year, though there are new sponsor logos, one of which is e-commerce company Rokt which signed on as a sponsor earlier this year. Interestingly, Red Bull Racing is hosting a competition that will see a fan’s design used as the livery at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in May.

Red Bull hasn’t released any specs but power units will carry over from the previous season. This means the RB19 will be powered by a hybrid setup combining a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 and two motor-generators, one on the driveline and another integrated with the turbo.

2023 Red Bull Racing RB19 Formula 1 car

The power unit rules are largely locked until a new, more sustainable power unit is introduced in 2026. Red Bull together with Ford announced on Friday a new partnership that will see the two work together on the new power unit for Red Bull and its feeder team AlphaTauri.

Driving once again for Red Bull in 2023 will be current world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Verstappen will be chasing his third title this season.

2023 Haas VF-23 Formula 1 car livery

Backmarker Haas on Tuesday showed off what it referred to as the livery for its 2023 car, the VF-23. Driving for the team in 2023 will be Kevin Magnussen and new recruit Nico Hülkenberg.

The first race on the 2023 F1 calendar is the Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for March 5.

