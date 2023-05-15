Vin Diesel has let slip that the “Fast and Furious” saga may spawn a 12th movie, or one more than what the actor, who plays the lead character Dominic Toretto, last confirmed in 2021.

During a red carpet interview at the premiere of the tenth movie, “Fast X,” in Rome last week, Diesel teased that the studio, Universal Pictures, requested the saga go out with a trilogy instead of a two-part finale as originally planned.

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel said. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?”

“It’s three acts in any story,” added fellow Fast veteran Michelle Rodriguez, who plays the character Letty and was with Diesel at the Rome premiere.

WATCH: On the red carpet in Rome, Italy, did Vin Diesel just confirm that #FastX is the first part of a… trilogy?! Whoa! It all begins in theaters a week from today. Ready, set… go get your tickets!

ðð’s —> https://t.co/jO68lUJ5h6 pic.twitter.com/2DiJsYkgUz — Fandango (@Fandango) May 12, 2023

The 11th and final movie was tentatively scheduled to arrive in 2024. Now with Diesel hinting that a 12th movie is planned, the saga may stretch into the second half of the decade.

Diesel previously said that while the main storyline that started in 2001 with the original “The Fast and the Furious” will come to an end, there is still room for spinoffs like 2019’s “Hobbs and Shaw.”

The new “Fast X” movie, which is slated for a U.S. release on May 19, will see many original characters return to join some new ones, including Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, who confirmed on her Instagram page last week that she’ll make a cameo. She was just a year old when the first movie was released.

Also new to the Fast family is the villain, Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Reyes lost his family during the bridge chase from “Fast Five,” and he’s out to get his revenge. Another new face is Brie Larson, playing one of the good guys.

