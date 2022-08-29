(Motor Authority) — Another one bites the dust. Another sedan that is–specifically Nissan’s Maxima which will cease production in mid-2023.

News of Maxima’s demise was first announced to employees, suppliers and dealers recently, Nissan spokesman Dan Passe told Motor Authority.

The Maxima is built at Nissan’s plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. The automaker moved just 16,386 examples in the U.S. in 2021, versus 103,777 examples of the Altima over the same period. The two sedans are similar in size, with the Maxima positioned as the sportier option. The Altima was just updated for the 2023 model year.

The current Maxima is the eighth generation of a nameplate that dates back to 1980, and with a history like that we wouldn’t be surprised if the nameplate returns, perhaps on a future hybrid or electric vehicle, something hinted at by Passe in the comment, “Please stay tuned for future Nissan Maxima news as we empower journeys through exciting vehicles and tech innovation.”

Nissan in 2021 announced plans to launch 23 electrified models across its Nissan and Infiniti brands by 2030, of which 15 will be electric vehicles. The automaker aims to have EVs account for 40% of sales by the end of the decade, including some packing solid-state batteries.

Nissan hasn’t provided much detail on its future EV plans, though the automaker has confirmed plans to build a pair of EVs at its plant in Canton, Mississippi, starting in 2025. One will be for Nissan and the other for Infiniti.