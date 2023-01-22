BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales.
Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more.
You can watch the full interview above.
- $120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
- Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night
- Which airline elite status should you go for in 2023?
- What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
- Reports: Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills in locker room prior to kickoff
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.