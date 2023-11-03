BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Del Reid is going to the Super Bowl.

The founder of the charitable apparel company 26 Shirts, who also coined the term “Bills Mafia,” will represent the Buffalo Bills as the team’s Fan of the Year.

On Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, one person representing each NFL team will be at the biggest game of the year. One will be named the “NFL Fan of the Year.”

Previous nominees for the Bills include “Bills Elvis” John Lang (2022), Geno Allport (2021) and Don Bartz (2020).

Since founding 26 Shirts in 2013, Reid has helped raise more than $1.8 million dollars for worthy causes, like locals in need of help paying hospital bills or foundations that give opportunities to children.

In an announcement posted to social media, former Buffalo Bill Stevie Johnson helped break the news to Reid that he was named Fan of the Year.

“Thank you to @mrsdeadlier for pushing this, every single one of you who nominated me, and the @BuffaloBills for making the moment special by having @StevieJohnson13 be part of it,” Reid wrote on Twitter. “I love you, #BillsMafia.”