BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Bills fans have been flying down to Florida all week to go to Sunday night’s game in Miami.

Mindy and Ron Chimera were among the fans flying out Saturday morning.

“We want to be number one. It’s a very important game. We’ve gone through a lot of stuff so it’s time,” the couple told News 4 before they checked in to their flight.

“We’re all excited,” said MaryJane Centinello. She motioned to her husband Frank and added, “Frank’s been a season ticket holder since 1965.”

“I’m old,” Frank joked.

Bills fans of all ages were catching flights out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday to make it to the final game in the regular season.

“We’re feeling great. This is exciting, we’ve never been to Miami stadium before. The family is going so get out of the cold and see us go to the playoffs,” said Todd Zgoda, who was traveling with his wife and kids.

“I’m very excited. The flight did get delayed. So I’m a little nervous I’m not going to make it there, but over all I’m really excited and go Bills,” said Ally Darlank, whose flight to Fort Myers was delayed an hour.

More than half of the fans attending Sunday night’s game at Hard Rock Stadium are expected to be Bills fans.

“I’ve been to Tennessee before and Bills mafia took over Nashville so it’s not surprising at all,” Zgoda said.

Fans are ready to bring the energy and the noise to Miami and cheer the team on to victory.

“We’re feeling great. Very optimistic the Bills are going to win,” the Chimera’s said. “Go Bills!”