A new way for Bills Mafia to celebrate playoff run

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a special way to commemorate Saturday’s playoff game, Buffalo Balloon Co. is bringing its mobile photo booth to Highmark Stadium.

The glass box truck will arrive in front of the Bills Store, gameday at 4 p.m. It’s free for Bills Mafia to come to take a photo with the red, blue and white balloon display.

The balloons are biodegradable and hold up great in our cold weather.

Buffalo Balloon Co. was created by Lydia Dominick, who says she loves to help people celebrate life’s big moments. “I’ve always done balloons for my friends, family and I never really thought to do them for anyone else until the pandemic hit,” she said. “It just turned into something that I thought our city needed.”

Dominick plans to open a brick-and-mortar shop in Williamsville, later this year.

For more information on Buffalo Balloon Co. head here.