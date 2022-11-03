WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA wants to take Bills fans to MetLife Stadium.

The company is offering roundtrip motorcoach transportation for a one-day trip to the Bills vs. Jets game this Sunday in New Jersey. The trip includes the following:

a mezzanine-level game ticket

a tailgate lunch with chips, soda, cookies and a sub

services by a AAA tour manager

Fans can be picked up in three different spots — Williamsville, Henrietta and Liverpool. The Williamsville location is at the AAA Travel & Insurance Center at 100 International Drive.

Those attending will board the bus at 3 a.m. and depart 15 minutes later. They’re expected to return around 1 a.m. the next day.

To reserve a spot, call (800) 937-1222.