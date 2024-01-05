MIAMI (WIVB) — Bills Mafia is alive and well in the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Bills Backers Miami President Jonathan Holler said it wasn’t always easy to host gatherings in a division rival’s territory, but the Sunshine State Buffalo fans know how to have fun and cheer on the team.

Holler’s been with Bills Backers Miami for 10 years, and he’s seen growth in that time. A native of Western New York, Holler went to school in New York City before moving outside the Buffalo region. It was then that it hit him how much Sunday game days mean for Bills fans.

Bills backers in Miami plan to celebrate this weekend's matchup.