BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The last time Jonathan Holler joined us on Wake Up, the Bills were 2-0. That undefeated streak came to an end during their first bout with Miami.

But revenge was sweet later in the season when the Dolphins came to town and left with a loss. Now, it’s time for round three, and this time, it’s the playoffs.

Holler, who’s a Bills backer in Miami, shared his plans to party with fellow fans in the Sunshine State when the two teams collide on Sunday.

Hear what’s in store in the video above.

