MILAN, Italy (WIVB) — A special group of Bills fans is especially excited for the Bills game in London on Sunday. The Bills Backers of Italy have a group of 20 members headed to England for the game. For most of them, it’s a quick hour-and-a-half flight there.

The group, which has grown on social media, uses the phrase ‘Forza Buffalo’ to cheer on the team. They told News 4’s Kelsey Anderson, they all watch the games even if the Bills play in the middle of the night there. The time difference between the U.S. and Italy is six hours.

So why are there so many fans in Italy?

Well, the reason differs by member. Marco Trivella, the group’s social media coordinator, says he stumbled upon a game in 2011, when Ryan Fitzpatrick helped the Bills come back against the Patriots. He was hooked ever since … even with limited English.

Watch the video above to hear from Trivella and the group’s president, Lino Gabbiano.