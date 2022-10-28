BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Buffalo Bills take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday, we got to chat with Justin Kern, the co-president of the Bills Backers of Milwaukee.
He showed us one of the organization’s membership cards and shared some of their traditions during a chat with News 4’s Kelsey Anderson and Abby Fridmann.
Watch the conversation in the video above.
Buffalo Bills
