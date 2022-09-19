CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Basement is back for the home opener against the Tennessee Titans! Regina Moultrie Brown and her family woke up early to show News 4 Wake Up! around their “Bills Café.”

It’s not just the basement; the garage is decked out in Bills decorations, too! They have pictures from every game they’ve been to, including when they went across the pond to London to see the Bills play!

From the floor to the ceiling, and even the bathroom, there is Bills pride in every inch.

Do you think you have an epic Bills Basement? Send pictures to ReportIt@wivb.com for your chance to be featured on the Wake Up! morning show!