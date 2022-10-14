CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Celeste Cline from Cheektowaga showed off her Bills Basement on ‘Wake Up’ this morning! News 4’s Chelsea Lovell is a University of Miami alum, and was shocked to see this Bills basement was also a Hurricanes basement!

Cline’s husband takes old helmets from high schools or thrift stores and custom-makes helmets. They adorn the walls of their basement.

If you were to visit the Cline’s basement week to week, you might notice subtle changes. Every week, they rearrange their small NFL helmets to show the matchups of the week!

Do you think you have an epic Bills Basement? Send pictures to ReportIt@wivb.com for your chance to be featured on the Wake Up morning show!