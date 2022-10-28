LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s Bills Basement is featuring none other than the iconic superfan Bills Elvis, otherwise known as John Lang. He has a cozy garage with a fireplace and a bar — the perfect party garage to watch away games!

There are many pictures all over of Lang dressed as Bills Elvis at the stadium from game days. One special piece is his plaque from his induction into the Bills’ Fan Wall of Fame. He has pictures and autographs with famous people like the Tiger King, and even a note from The Bush family.