WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jenna Yates and Katie Medina welcomed News 4 into their home to show off their awesome Bills basement. They started with a bar Yates made herself and a wall dedicated to a projector to watch the games. They have signed Bills jerseys, with the Allen and Diggs jerseys being proudly displayed under lock and key!

There are special pieces featured in their basement, like old stadium seats and a piece of the stadium turf framed on the wall. When you go down the stairs to the basement, you are immersed in Bills history with news articles of historic moments collaged on the walls. They, of course, left space open for the future history to be made “when the Bills go to the Super Bowl,” says Medina.

We know Bills fandom is on another level. Bills pride spills over into other aspects of life. For Yates and Medina, their love for the Bills went hand in hand with their love for each other; so much so that they got married on 716 Day with a Bills-themed wedding!

Do you think you have an epic Bills Basement? Send pictures to ReportIt@wivb.com for your chance to be featured on the Wake Up morning show!